CryoLife (CRY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 million. CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. On average, analysts expect CryoLife to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CRY opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.00 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 4.06. CryoLife has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $32.34.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CryoLife in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CryoLife from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other CryoLife news, CAO Amy Horton sold 5,186 shares of CryoLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $155,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 5,783 shares of CryoLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $170,887.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 123,012 shares in the company, valued at $3,635,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,568 shares of company stock worth $1,716,797 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

