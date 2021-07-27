Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of CRR.UN opened at C$18.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.80. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$12.67 and a one year high of C$18.61. The company has a market cap of C$2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.97.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRR.UN. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$18.23 in a report on Monday. Desjardins downgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$18.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$18.08.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

