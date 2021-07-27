Critical Survey: The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) vs. Global Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:GCPL)

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) and Global Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:GCPL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares The Charles Schwab and Global Capital Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Charles Schwab 28.88% 13.51% 1.05% Global Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A

This table compares The Charles Schwab and Global Capital Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Charles Schwab $11.69 billion 10.52 $3.30 billion $2.45 27.77 Global Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Charles Schwab has higher revenue and earnings than Global Capital Partners.

Risk & Volatility

The Charles Schwab has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Capital Partners has a beta of -0.25, suggesting that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for The Charles Schwab and Global Capital Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Charles Schwab 0 3 10 0 2.77 Global Capital Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus target price of $80.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.58%. Given The Charles Schwab’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe The Charles Schwab is more favorable than Global Capital Partners.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.2% of The Charles Schwab shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of The Charles Schwab shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of Global Capital Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Charles Schwab beats Global Capital Partners on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees. The Advisor Services segment provides custodial, trading, retirement business, and support services, as well as retirement business services to independent registered investment advisors, independent retirement advisors, and record keepers. The company was founded by Charles R. Schwab in 1986 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Global Capital Partners

Global Capital Partners, Inc. engages in the provision of investment banking and securities network. It operates an investment banking and brokerage firm, and also hold interests in an online trading firm and internet-based business. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

