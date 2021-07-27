Critical Review: SM Energy (NYSE:SM) versus SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) and SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

SM Energy has a beta of 6.13, meaning that its share price is 513% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SandRidge Energy has a beta of 3.33, meaning that its share price is 233% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SM Energy and SandRidge Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SM Energy -49.72% -1.25% -0.51% SandRidge Energy -212.10% 11.89% 6.08%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SM Energy and SandRidge Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SM Energy $1.13 billion 2.06 -$764.61 million ($0.23) -83.83 SandRidge Energy $114.98 million 1.86 -$277.35 million N/A N/A

SandRidge Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SM Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SM Energy and SandRidge Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SM Energy 1 5 4 0 2.30 SandRidge Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

SM Energy presently has a consensus price target of $20.63, suggesting a potential upside of 6.98%. Given SM Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe SM Energy is more favorable than SandRidge Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.0% of SM Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.8% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of SM Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SM Energy beats SandRidge Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2020, it holds interest in approximately 380,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total proved developed reserves of 33.4 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On May 16, 2016, SandRidge Energy, Inc. and its direct and indirect subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

