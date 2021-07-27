Critical Analysis: Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) versus Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) and Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.2% of Oblong shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.3% of Chindata Group shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Oblong shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Oblong and Chindata Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oblong -70.39% -48.13% -29.88% Chindata Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oblong and Chindata Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oblong $15.33 million 4.46 -$7.42 million ($1.48) -1.74 Chindata Group $280.63 million 16.20 -$43.42 million ($0.05) -249.00

Oblong has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chindata Group. Chindata Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oblong, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Oblong and Chindata Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oblong 0 0 2 0 3.00 Chindata Group 0 1 6 0 2.86

Oblong currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 483.66%. Chindata Group has a consensus price target of $21.21, indicating a potential upside of 70.39%. Given Oblong’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Oblong is more favorable than Chindata Group.

Summary

Chindata Group beats Oblong on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oblong Company Profile

Oblong, Inc. provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Oblong and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications. The company also provides managed videoconferencing services; and remote service management, which provides an overlay to enterprise information technology and channel partner support organizations, as well as support and management services for customer video environments. In addition, it offers network services comprising Cloud Connect: Video that allows its customers to outsource the management of their video traffic to them and provides the customer's office locations with a secure, dedicated video network connection to the Oblong Cloud for video communications; Cloud Connect: Converge, which offers customized multiprotocol label switching solutions; and Cloud Connect: Cross Connect that allows the customer to leverage existing carrier for the extension of a Layer 2 private line to its data center. Further, it provides professional services, such as onsite support or dispatch, as well as configuration or customization of equipment or software on behalf of customers; and resells video equipment to its customers. It serves customers in the enterprise, commercial, and public sector markets. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services. Its integrated data center solutions include infrastructure, power supply, connectivity and operation and maintenance, tailor-made to their scale and requirements throughout the planning, design, construction and operation process. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020. Chindata Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

