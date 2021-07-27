Critical Analysis: Invent Ventures (OTCMKTS:IDEA) and Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ)

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) and Invent Ventures (OTCMKTS:IDEA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Intrusion has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invent Ventures has a beta of 9.93, suggesting that its stock price is 893% more volatile than the S&P 500.

16.8% of Intrusion shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Intrusion shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of Invent Ventures shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Intrusion and Invent Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrusion -149.14% -119.13% -74.75% Invent Ventures N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Intrusion and Invent Ventures, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intrusion 0 2 0 0 2.00 Invent Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intrusion presently has a consensus price target of $9.25, indicating a potential upside of 173.67%. Given Intrusion’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Intrusion is more favorable than Invent Ventures.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intrusion and Invent Ventures’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrusion $6.62 million 9.00 -$6.52 million ($0.39) -8.67 Invent Ventures N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Invent Ventures has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intrusion.

Summary

Invent Ventures beats Intrusion on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc. develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware. The company also provides INTRUSION TraceCop, a big data tool that contains an inventory of network selectors and enrichments to support forensic investigations; and INTRUSION Savant, a network monitoring solution that uses the data available in TraceCop to identify suspicious traffic in real-time. In addition, it engages in the resale of standard commercially available computers and servers from various vendors; and provision of pre-and post-sales support services, such as network security design, system installation, and technical consulting services. The company serves US federal government entities, state and local government entities, and companies ranging from mid-market to large enterprises through a direct sales force and value-added resellers. The company was formerly known as Intrusion.com, Inc. and changed its name to Intrusion Inc. in November 2001. Intrusion Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Invent Ventures Company Profile

Invent Ventures, Inc. engages in designing, building and financing technology companies. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

