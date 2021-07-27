Credits Trading 23.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Credits has a total market cap of $5.34 million and approximately $330,597.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded 23.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00009725 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000128 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000509 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

