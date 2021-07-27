Credit Suisse Group Lowers Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Price Target to $16.00

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $20.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.05% from the company’s current price.

MERC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mercer International from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Mercer International from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercer International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of Mercer International stock opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mercer International has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.82 million, a PE ratio of -89.15 and a beta of 1.92.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Mercer International had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Mercer International will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 7,000 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $108,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,644.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Mercer International by 570.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Mercer International during the first quarter worth $145,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mercer International during the first quarter worth $260,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Mercer International by 9.1% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 44,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Mercer International by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

