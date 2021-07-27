Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,924 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in RPC were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in RPC during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in RPC by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in RPC by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in RPC by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in RPC by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 41,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the period. 23.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RPC alerts:

In related news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $565,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,376,954.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $796,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,943,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,118,970.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,532,309 shares of company stock worth $14,060,490. Company insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RES stock opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. RPC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $7.43. The company has a market cap of $949.23 million, a PE ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.17.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). RPC had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES).

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.