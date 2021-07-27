Credit Suisse AG Sells 41,692 Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 49.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 41,692 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 672,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on ARDX shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $6.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen set a $7.70 target price on shares of Ardelyx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.34.

Ardelyx stock opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.85. Ardelyx, Inc. has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91. The firm has a market cap of $150.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.95.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 78.63% and a negative net margin of 812.17%. The business had revenue of $6.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardelyx Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.