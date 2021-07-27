Credit Suisse AG Sells 2,662 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Computer Programs and Systems were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPSI. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 1,326.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 52.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,125.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,316 shares of company stock worth $854,916. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CPSI. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI opened at $31.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $36.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.49 million, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.16 million. Computer Programs and Systems’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

