Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Position in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,037 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.07% of DSP Group worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DSPG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DSP Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 96,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 15,170 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in DSP Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in DSP Group by 248.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in DSP Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DSP Group in the 4th quarter worth about $468,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DSP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

NASDAQ DSPG opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $364.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.91. DSP Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.42 and a 1-year high of $18.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.25.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

DSP Group Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

