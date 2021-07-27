Credit Suisse AG Makes New $261,000 Investment in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RPTX. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 113.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,695,000 after buying an additional 723,196 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 17.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 256,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after buying an additional 38,636 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 683,148.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 184,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after buying an additional 184,450 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $1,646,000. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 289.1% during the first quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 29,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 21,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have commented on RPTX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In related news, CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Michael Zinda sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $490,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,990.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 497,057 shares of company stock worth $16,703,808. 33.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.89. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.