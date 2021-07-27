Credit Suisse AG Invests $251,000 in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 120.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in Criteo by 845.9% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Criteo by 241.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Criteo during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Criteo during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Criteo alerts:

CRTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.04.

In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $2,049,683.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRTO opened at $39.90 on Tuesday. Criteo S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.49 and a twelve month high of $46.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.80.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.42 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.