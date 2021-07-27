Credit Suisse AG Acquires 5,041 Shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.05% of Duluth worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Duluth in the first quarter worth $402,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Duluth by 29.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Duluth by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Duluth by 2,507.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 72,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Duluth by 17.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 202,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 30,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Schlecht sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $145,638.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,131,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,205,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 37.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ DLTH opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $499.16 million, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.82. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $20.78.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. Duluth had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $133.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.87 million. Research analysts forecast that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

