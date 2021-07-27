Crane (NYSE:CR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Crane (NYSE:CR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The conglomerate reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.46, Fidelity Earnings reports. Crane had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.62%.

CR traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,389. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.53. Crane has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $99.93.

Get Crane alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.15 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crane has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.29.

In related news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $47,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $485,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,685 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.