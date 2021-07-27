Crane (NYSE:CR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.95-6.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.03 billion.Crane also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.950-$6.150 EPS.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded Crane from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Get Crane alerts:

Shares of CR traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.78. The stock had a trading volume of 221,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,587. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Crane has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $99.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.53.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.33 million. Crane had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.62%. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Crane will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,016.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,685. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.