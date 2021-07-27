Cowen Trims TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Target Price to $47.00

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TPI Composites from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TPI Composites from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TPI Composites from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.29.

TPIC opened at $37.37 on Friday. TPI Composites has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $81.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -57.49 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.40.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. TPI Composites’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 25,423 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $1,249,540.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,284.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Lockard sold 158,593 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $7,136,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 584,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,293,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,355 shares of company stock valued at $10,044,534. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in TPI Composites during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 251.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in TPI Composites during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in TPI Composites during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

