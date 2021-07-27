Cowen (COWN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Cowen to post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.01. Cowen had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.73 million. On average, analysts expect Cowen to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cowen alerts:

Shares of COWN stock opened at $39.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.45. Cowen has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.52%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COWN. Compass Point raised shares of Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cowen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

In other Cowen news, COO John J. Holmes sold 3,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $128,989.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,558,847.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon sold 15,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $632,652.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 924,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,084,119.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,142 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,025 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.