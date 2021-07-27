Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 4,250.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COVTY shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Covestro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Covestro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Covestro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:COVTY opened at $33.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.40. Covestro has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

