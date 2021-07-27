Cove Street Capital LLC Purchases 757 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group comprises 3.8% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC owned about 0.76% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $26,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter worth approximately $317,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 111.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TheStreet downgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a "b" rating to a "c+" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

WTM stock traded up $8.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,135.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,094. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,150.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $752.10 and a 1 year high of $1,267.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.50.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($17.23) EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 53.75% and a return on equity of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

