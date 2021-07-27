Cove Street Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Cove Street Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Clean Harbors worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,527,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 30.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 319,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,817,000 after buying an additional 75,271 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 224.9% during the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 32,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 22,289 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 45.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,380. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.22 and a fifty-two week high of $96.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.28.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $808.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.56 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $659,214.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,335.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CLH shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.80.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.