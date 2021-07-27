Cove Street Capital LLC Has $825,000 Position in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL)

Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) by 50.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 212,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,767 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Hallmark Financial Services were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HALL. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hallmark Financial Services stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $4.91. The company had a trading volume of 145 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,271. The company has a market capitalization of $89.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.45. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.59.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $107.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.95 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. It operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

