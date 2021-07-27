Cove Street Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 11.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 700,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,251 shares during the period. Phibro Animal Health comprises 2.4% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $17,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,652,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,116,000 after acquiring an additional 114,728 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 2,899.2% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,439,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000,000 after buying an additional 1,391,600 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 15.4% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,096,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,765,000 after buying an additional 146,662 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 266.8% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 871,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,268,000 after buying an additional 633,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 24.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 650,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,935,000 after buying an additional 127,902 shares during the last quarter. 51.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PAHC traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.10. The stock had a trading volume of 236 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,133. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $976.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.53. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.90.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 22.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

PAHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

