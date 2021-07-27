Cove Street Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,176,424 Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,176,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,000,000. Sandstorm Gold comprises approximately 1.1% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cove Street Capital LLC owned 0.60% of Sandstorm Gold at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAND. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 22.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,494,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,557,000 after buying an additional 813,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,821,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after buying an additional 1,502,435 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 11.7% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,859,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,441,000 after buying an additional 299,548 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 3.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after buying an additional 21,847 shares during the period. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 448,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAND. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $12.35 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sandstorm Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.07.

Sandstorm Gold stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.53. The company had a trading volume of 13,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,193. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.22. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $10.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.