Cove Street Capital LLC Acquires 29,550 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,550 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $4,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXTA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $30.00. The company had a trading volume of 235,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,414. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.61, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 2.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.56.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

