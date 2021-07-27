Covalent (CQT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.04 Million

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Covalent has a market capitalization of $17.04 million and $2.68 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Covalent has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. One Covalent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000902 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

