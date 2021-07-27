Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $420.00 to $440.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Costco Wholesale traded as high as $424.16 and last traded at $422.30, with a volume of 7634 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $423.43.

COST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.33.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,730 shares of company stock valued at $6,915,279 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $393.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.