Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,698,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,822,000 after purchasing an additional 241,086 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,794,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 20,200.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 163,627 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,789,000 after purchasing an additional 121,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,414,000. 10.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.90.

Shares of CRSR opened at $29.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.90. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $51.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $238,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 239,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,393,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,548,411 shares of company stock worth $290,440,790. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

