Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 4.16%. On average, analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OFC opened at $29.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.39, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $30.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $52,959.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at $503,088.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $237,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,866 shares of company stock worth $651,348. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

