Contrasting Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) & KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR)

Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) and KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jiuzi and KAR Auction Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jiuzi $8.21 million 8.31 $3.45 million N/A N/A KAR Auction Services $2.19 billion 0.95 $500,000.00 $0.51 32.75

Jiuzi has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KAR Auction Services.

Profitability

This table compares Jiuzi and KAR Auction Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jiuzi N/A N/A N/A KAR Auction Services 2.29% 8.76% 2.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Jiuzi and KAR Auction Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jiuzi 0 0 0 0 N/A KAR Auction Services 1 2 5 0 2.50

KAR Auction Services has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 67.66%. Given KAR Auction Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe KAR Auction Services is more favorable than Jiuzi.

Summary

KAR Auction Services beats Jiuzi on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jiuzi Company Profile

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, sells new energy vehicles, and related components and parts through its franchises and retail stores under the Jiuzi brand name in China. It also sells plug-in electric vehicles. The company operates 18 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store. Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities. It also provides value-added services, such as auction related, transportation, reconditioning, inspection, title and repossession administration and remarketing, vehicle research, and analytical services, as well as data as a service. This segment sells its products and services through vehicle manufacturers, fleet companies, rental car companies, finance companies, and others. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had a network of 74 whole car auction facilities in North America. The AFC segment offers floorplan financing, a short-term inventory-secured financing to independent used vehicle dealers; and sells vehicle service contracts. The company provides wheel repair and hail catastrophe response services. It serves vehicle manufacturers, vehicle rental companies, financial institutions, commercial fleets and fleet management companies, and dealer customers. The company was formerly known as KAR Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to KAR Auction Services, Inc. in November 2009. KAR Auction Services, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

