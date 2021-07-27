Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ConforMIS, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops, manufacture and sells joint replacement implants. The Company’s iFit technology platform consists of iFit Design, iFit Printing and iFit Just-in-Time Delivery. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom. The Company serves orthopedic surgeons, hospitals and other medical facilities and patients. ConforMIS, Inc. is based in Bedford, United States. “

NASDAQ CFMS traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.50. 8,006,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,230,873. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04. Conformis has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.88 million. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 83.99% and a negative net margin of 40.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conformis will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider J Brent Alldredge sold 33,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $25,118.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 387,346 shares in the company, valued at $294,382.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 54,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $41,459.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,151,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,877 shares of company stock valued at $115,236 over the last 90 days. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFMS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Conformis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,542,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Conformis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,362,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Conformis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,583,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Conformis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,277,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Conformis by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,008,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 1,835,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

Conformis Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

