Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Stake Lessened by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 243,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,292 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Concrete Pumping were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 122.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 32.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 508.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Concrete Pumping stock opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.37 million, a P/E ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 1.22. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $9.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.28.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BBCP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Concrete Pumping from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Concrete Pumping presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.35.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

See Also: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP).

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.