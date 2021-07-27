Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America downgraded Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.90.

In other news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $217,101.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $412,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,829,063 shares of company stock worth $106,355,714. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

