Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Conagra Brands stock opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America downgraded Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.90.
In other news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $217,101.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $412,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,829,063 shares of company stock worth $106,355,714. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Conagra Brands Company Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.
