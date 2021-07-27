Comparing Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) and Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG)

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) and Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.8% of Safe Bulkers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of Performance Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Safe Bulkers and Performance Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe Bulkers 8.54% 3.24% 1.32% Performance Shipping -0.90% -0.38% -0.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Safe Bulkers and Performance Shipping, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safe Bulkers 0 1 2 0 2.67 Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00

Safe Bulkers presently has a consensus target price of $2.67, suggesting a potential downside of 21.10%. Performance Shipping has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 111.95%. Given Performance Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Performance Shipping is more favorable than Safe Bulkers.

Risk and Volatility

Safe Bulkers has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Performance Shipping has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Safe Bulkers and Performance Shipping’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe Bulkers $198.16 million 1.74 -$12.90 million ($0.24) -14.08 Performance Shipping $46.28 million 0.57 $5.19 million $1.05 4.94

Performance Shipping has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Safe Bulkers. Safe Bulkers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Performance Shipping, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Safe Bulkers beats Performance Shipping on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc. provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons. Its fleet consisted of 15 Panamax class vessels, 10 Kamsarmax class vessels, 14 post- Panamax class vessels, and four Capesize class vessels. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Monaco.

Performance Shipping Company Profile

Performance Shipping, Inc. engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels. Its fleet includes the following vessels: Sagitta, CEntaurus, New Jersey, Pamina, Domingo, Puelo, Pucon, March, Great, Hamburg, and Rotterdam. The company was founded on January 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

