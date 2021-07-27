Comparing Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) & Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) and Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Foghorn Therapeutics and Kezar Life Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foghorn Therapeutics $430,000.00 813.27 -$68.80 million N/A N/A Kezar Life Sciences N/A N/A -$41.74 million ($0.95) -5.44

Kezar Life Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Foghorn Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.9% of Foghorn Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.8% of Kezar Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of Foghorn Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Kezar Life Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Foghorn Therapeutics and Kezar Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foghorn Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Kezar Life Sciences N/A -30.31% -28.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Foghorn Therapeutics and Kezar Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Foghorn Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Kezar Life Sciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Foghorn Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $24.67, suggesting a potential upside of 159.92%. Kezar Life Sciences has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 151.45%. Given Foghorn Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Foghorn Therapeutics is more favorable than Kezar Life Sciences.

Summary

Foghorn Therapeutics beats Kezar Life Sciences on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system. It is developing FHD-286, a small molecule inhibitor of the enzymatic activity of BRG1 and BRM for the treatment of metastatic uveal melanoma and relapsed and/or refractory acute myeloid leukemia; and FHD-609, a small molecule protein degrader of BRD9 to treat patients with synovial sarcoma. The company is also developing an enzymatic inhibitor and a protein degrader as selective modulators of BRM; and ARID1B selective modulators for the treatment of ovarian, endometrial, colorectal, bladder, and gastric cancers. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. to discover and develop novel therapeutics based on disruptors of a specified transcription factor target. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis. Its preclinical products include KZR-261, a novel first-in-class protein secretion inhibitor for the treatment of KZR-261; and KZR-TBD for the treatment of oncology and autoimmunity. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

