Comparing AppLovin (NYSE:APP) and Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) and Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares AppLovin and Health Catalyst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppLovin N/A N/A N/A Health Catalyst -63.08% -24.55% -12.11%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for AppLovin and Health Catalyst, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppLovin 1 1 10 0 2.75 Health Catalyst 0 0 10 0 3.00

AppLovin presently has a consensus target price of $76.27, indicating a potential upside of 21.90%. Health Catalyst has a consensus target price of $50.42, indicating a potential downside of 9.94%. Given AppLovin’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe AppLovin is more favorable than Health Catalyst.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.5% of Health Catalyst shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of AppLovin shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Health Catalyst shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AppLovin and Health Catalyst’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppLovin $1.45 billion 15.72 -$125.19 million N/A N/A Health Catalyst $188.85 million 13.20 -$115.02 million ($1.64) -34.13

Health Catalyst has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AppLovin.

Summary

AppLovin beats Health Catalyst on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory. Its business clients include various advertisers, internet platforms, and others. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc. provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc. in March 2017. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

