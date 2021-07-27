Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, an increase of 16,050.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of CODYY stock opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $14.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.3239 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

