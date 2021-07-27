Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Shares of CBU opened at $72.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.71. Community Bank System has a one year low of $52.37 and a one year high of $82.53.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is 52.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson acquired 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.81 per share, for a total transaction of $35,036.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,482 shares in the company, valued at $118,278.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.