CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CommScope’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. CommScope reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CommScope will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CommScope.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a positive return on equity of 132.51%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on COMM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in CommScope by 5.9% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 128,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,238,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,602,000 after purchasing an additional 121,217 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the 1st quarter worth about $6,006,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,365,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMM traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.12. 59,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,184,832. CommScope has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $22.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.63.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

