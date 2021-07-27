Comerica Incorporated to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.07 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Comerica in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $8.07 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.59. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.97.

Shares of CMA opened at $67.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.57. Comerica has a twelve month low of $35.76 and a twelve month high of $79.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.60.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Comerica during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Comerica during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Comerica during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 69.9% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Comerica announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

