Colony Group LLC Purchases 2,887 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Colony Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,766,000 after purchasing an additional 736,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,997,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,903,000 after acquiring an additional 331,431 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,672,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,119,000 after acquiring an additional 222,088 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,030,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,135 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,829,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,802,000 after acquiring an additional 29,346 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.95. 49,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,529,018. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.84. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.46 and a twelve month high of $106.52.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.