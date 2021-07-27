Colony Group LLC Has $5.31 Million Stock Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,278 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $5,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,091,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,566,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,692,000 after acquiring an additional 316,478 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,296,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,101,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 2,251.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 139,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,336,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,799,000 after acquiring an additional 67,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

In other Bausch Health Companies news, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $3,857,732.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,688.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $538,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,702,029.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 149,235 shares of company stock worth $4,747,159. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BHC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE BHC traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.23. 8,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,932. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.11. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 352.44% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.