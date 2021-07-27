Colony Group LLC Has $12.37 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Colony Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $2.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.32. 597,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,531,108. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $142.09 and a 1-year high of $234.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.18.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

