Colony Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $7,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,202 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total transaction of $1,504,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $1,964,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,873. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.94.

Shares of FBHS stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,244. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.