Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Posts Earnings Results

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 9.95%.

Shares of KOF stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.59. 4,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,945. The company has a market capitalization of $91.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $54.30.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KOF. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.