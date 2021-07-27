CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,330 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $28,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,096,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $434,467,000 after buying an additional 1,999,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,403,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,795,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,145,000 after purchasing an additional 952,241 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,836,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,667,000 after purchasing an additional 940,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 387.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 648,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,718,000 after purchasing an additional 515,645 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS stock opened at $61.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.18. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.17%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMS shares. TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Vertical Research lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

