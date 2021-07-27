Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $2.12 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 48,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 17,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 986,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,195,000 after purchasing an additional 149,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 111.4% in the first quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 29,049 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of SPEM stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.54. The company had a trading volume of 42,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,349. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $47.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.