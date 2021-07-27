Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.11 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 360.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,777 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 296.1% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,337 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $1,416,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 579,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,107,000 after buying an additional 79,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $77.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,712. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.74. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $79.58.

