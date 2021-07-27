Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,810 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Intel in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.36.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.69 on Tuesday, reaching $52.62. 753,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,054,932. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.36. The company has a market cap of $212.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

